Jeep unveils 4 new concept vehicles at annual Easter safari

The 58th annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, which runs from March 23-31, 2024, is the chosen venue for the unveiling of four new concept vehicles by Jeep and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar.

This year’s lineup features a quarter of Jeep concept vehicles that elevate four-wheeling to new heights in their own distinct way.

Heritage and innovation combine in Moab

“Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, is the perfect venue for new Jeep concepts, with more than 20,000 Jeep enthusiasts gathering each year to celebrate the most iconic 4x4 brand in the world,” remarked Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America.

The 2024 Easter Jeep Safari is set to be a showcase of Jeep's engineering might, with concepts ranging from electrified powertrains to high-performance engines.

Jeep Wrangler Low Down Concept

The Jeep Wrangler Low Down Concept pays homage to the 2009 Lower 40 concept, packing a 350kW 6.4-litre 392 V8 engine under its bonnet.

This concept stands out with its 42-inch BFGoodrich Krawler tyres and Dana 60 axles, promising improved off-road performance while maintaining a low centre of gravity.

Its Poison Apple Red paint scheme and custom features, including a race-style fuel filler door and red-tinted bikini top, make it a modern classic in the making.

Jeep Willys Dispatcher Concept

The Jeep Willys Dispatcher Concept bridges the gap between the brand's heritage and its electrified future.

Based on the Wrangler 4xe, it features a 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid system delivering 280kW.

Its vintage design elements, such as the Super Traxion 36-inch tyres on 16-inch alloy wheels and Element 115 Green paint, pay tribute to the post-war civilian Jeep. Modern off-roading capabilities are ensured by Dana 50 Advantech axles.

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept

The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept elevates the midsize ute segment with its 3.6-litre Pentastar V-6 engine, 40-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3 tyres, and Dana 60 axles.

To top things off, Jeep also equipped the concept with an alluring Ginger Snap metallic exterior.

Jeep Vacationeer Concept

The last of the bunch, the Vacationeer concept reimagines luxury off-roading in a Grand Wagoneer-based vehicle.

Featuring a 3.0-litre Hurricane Twin Turbo 510 engine, this SUV blends comfort with capability, highlighted by unique bodyside woodgrain graphics and a massive panoramic sunroof for outdoor experiences.

In the words of fashion designer Kiel James Patrick, collaborating on the Vacationeer concept, "For over three decades, the Jeep Wagoneer has been more than just a vehicle to me; it has literally been part of the fabric of my life."