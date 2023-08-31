Ever since it was introduced in 1986 (as a 1987 model) to replace the venerable CJ, the Wrangler has been a popular mainstay of the Jeep line up.

Well, okay, so those square headlights on the first YJ Wrangler weren't exactly "popular" but the did manage to stay around for almost ten years before the second-generation TJ Wrangler reverted to the more traditional round units in 1997.

And they certainly didn't hurt the Wrangler's sales, as Jeep has just revealed that it has built (and sold) its five millionth Wrangler.

Entering production 37 years ago, the first Wrangler (YJ) would go on to sell 630,000 units between 1987 and 1995, while its replacement (the TJ) would sell more than 900,000 between 1996 and 2006.

Things only went up from there, with the JK Wrangler selling more than 2 million examples in its twelve-year run (2006 to 2018), leaving the latest version (the JL) to have racked up more than 1.5 million sales since it was introduced in 2018.

"With 5 million Wranglers sold, the Jeep brand continues to grow, fueled by the unwavering passion of the Jeep global community,” said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America.

"More than 80 percent of the 5 million Wranglers sold since 1986 are still on the road, having fun out there and showcasing the amazing staying power of the vehicle. Our new 2024 Wrangler raises the bar once again as the most capable Wrangler yet, with more technology, safety features and refinement."

The five millionth example was, perhaps fittingly, a plug-in hybrid 4xe Rubicon 20th Anniversary Edition model that is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine hooked up to a 17kWh battery and electric motor to produce 280kW/637Nm.

The company says the new owner of the five millionth Wrangler will receive US$5,000 worth of Jeep Performance Parts by Mopar and lifetime Jeep Wave customer care benefits.

While the YJ Wrangler was introduced as a single two-door model with two engine options – a 2.5-litre four-cylinder and a 4.2-litre inline six-cylinder - the current JL came with a far wider range of engines, with a pair of diesels (a 2.0-litre four and a 3.0-litre six), the 2.0-litre turbo four petrol in both the PHEV and mild-hybrid guises, the venerable 3.6-litre Pentastar petrol V6 and, of course, the mighty 6.4-litre Hemi V8 in the Rubicon 392.

Currently the Wrangler is only offered in New Zealand with the 209kW/347Nm Pentastar V6, with the brand remaining tight-lipped about whether or not the PHEV version will eventually make it here.