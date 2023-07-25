We're stirred and shaken with this one. James Bond's Aston Martin V8 from 1987's The Living Daylights will go up for auction next month in Monterey, California.

Offered by classic car auction house RM Sotheby's, the ultra-rare movie car is only one of four examples used in the iconic Timothy Dalton film, with the remaining three sitting pretty in long-term private collections.

How much would you need to get into the club? Some estimates peg it an eye-watering $1.4 million USD or around $2.25 million.

This one might be a tad cooler than the other ones, though. The auctioneer says this example, a V8 Saloon, was the one used for the film's final snow chase scene.

Bond fans might also know that there was an entirely different V8 at the start of the film: a V8 Volante convertible owned by former Aston Martin chairman Victor Gauntlett. In the movie, higher-ups then "winterised" the vehicle by adding a hardtop.

In reality, Gauntlett negotiated his personal vehicle's appearance in the film - because why not? At the same time, the film's producers were struggling to acquire Cumberland Grey V8 Saloon sunroof coupes.

They languished on an 18-month waitlist before settling on used V8s and modifying them with fibreglass rear bodywork, carb-spec hoods, new wheels, and fresh coats of paint. The V8 up for auction even has a simulated sunroof to match the other vehicles.

The last owner also made some intriguing additions. They found a genuine, carbureted V540 V8 engine and ZF five-speed manual to replace the units removed for filming. Combined with a rocket booster that can now shoot real flames, and it's a done deal for any fan - as long as they've got a couple million lying around.