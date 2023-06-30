Jaguar New Zealand is recalling all I-Pace vehicles manufactured from 2019-2024. It says a "small number" of vehicles overseas have experienced thermal overload, which may show as smoke or fire; the issue can occur underneath the vehicle where the high voltage traction battery is located.

Jaguar NZ has started an update to the Battery Energy Control Module software on all I-Pace models with the most recent Pivi Pro operating system.

Jaguar says that until the software update has been completed, clients should park away from structures where possible and charge the vehicle outside. As an extra precaution, customers should also avoid fully charging; no more than 75 per cent until the software update is completed.

Should the software update identify an issue, it will direct owners to take their vehicle to their local dealership where Jaguar Land Rover will inspect, and if necessary, replace the affected battery pack.

The company says there are no recorded cases in NZ and all customers have been made aware of the potential issue. No accidents or injuries have been reported globally.

The I-Pace battery is unique to this vehicle, so will not impact any other Jaguar Land Rover product.

All customers without Pivi Pro fitted to their vehicle, or those who are unsure, are encouraged to visit their local retailer at their earliest convenience. There will be no charge to owners.