Jaguar Land Rover to focus on hybrids amid sluggish EV sales

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has recently announced a significant shift in its electrification strategy.

Amidst the changing dynamics of the global auto industry, particularly concerning sluggish electric vehicle (EV) sales, the British automaker is adjusting its focus from solely battery electric vehicles (BEVs) to including plug-in hybrids (PHEVs).

JLR Ceo Adrian Mardell recently told Automotive News that "the race to BEV is starting to stutter a little".

Hybrids as a stepping stone

PHEVs are increasingly viewed as a practical bridge between traditional internal combustion engines and full EVs.

They offer the flexibility of being recharged from an electric source while still being able to utilise conventional fuel, thereby reducing 'range anxiety' for consumers.

Land Rover's evolving lineup

Land Rover, part of JLR, is revising its EV launch plan.

Originally set to introduce six new EV models by 2026, the company now aims to roll out four.

This includes the highly anticipated electric Range Rover, scheduled for release later this year, which has already garnered a significant waitlist.

The Range Rover Sport EV is also on the horizon, with both models featuring the Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) platform.

Further models are expected to utilise the upcoming Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) platform.

Notably, Land Rover already sells a number of PHEVs, including the Defender and the Range Rover lineup.

Jaguar's all-electric ambition

While Land Rover is diversifying its approach, Jaguar remains committed to becoming an all-electric brand by 2025.

The current lineup, including the Jaguar I-Pace EV, will be replaced by new electric models like the four-door Super GT, aimed at competing with the Porsche Panamera.

Future prospects

JLR is investing £15 billion (around NZ$30.8 billion) over the next five years to support its transition to electric-first luxury vehicles.

This includes transforming its Halewood plant in the UK into an all-electric manufacturing facility and renaming its Engine Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton to the Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre, emphasising its shift towards electric components production.