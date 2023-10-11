Isuzu electric ute now official, likely to be based on D-Max

Isuzu is officially stepping into the electric vehicle (EV) arena with a new all-electric ute launching in 2025. This marks the Japanese automaker's entry into the electric passenger vehicle segment, with the production hub stationed in Thailand. However, the European markets, particularly Norway—a nation with a robust appetite for electric vehicles, will be the first to experience this new model, unofficially dubbed the E-Max​.

Isuzu E-Max all-electric ute

The new D-Max might impress with its four-pot turbodiesel, but an EV version is more intriguing.

This development was officially confirmed by Isuzu's President and COO, Shinsuke Minami, during the recent unveiling of the facelifted D-Max in Bangkok. Minami explained Isuzu's proactive initiative towards fostering a carbon-neutral society, revealing the plan to introduce a battery electric vehicle (BEV) ute in Europe before evaluating its release in other markets, including Thailand.

Although the official press release remained sparse on specifics, reports from Japanese media hint at a design blueprint akin to the Isuzu D-Max ute, a significant contributor to Isuzu's global sales.

Inside the 2024 Isuzu D-Max.

In Japan, Isuzu's truck division sells the Elf EV, an electrified version of its long-running light truck series, which might show us what the electric D-Max will offer​. Earlier this year, the company also showcased an electric iteration of the NRR series of light commercial vehicles (LCVs), pegging its market launch for 2024.

These models feature modular battery packs with capacities reaching up to 100kWh, which could suggest a similar battery solution for the electric D-Max, utilizing a specially adapted version of the current ladder-frame architecture with minor modifications to accommodate the electric powertrain​.

According to Nikkei Asia, the electric ute's grand debut is eyed for 2025, beginning in European markets before branching out to Southeast Asia and possibly venturing into China's burgeoning electric truck scene.

The 2024 Isuzu D-Max currently features four-cylinder turbodiesel powertrain options, distinct from its more future-savvy competitors. Ford recently unveiled a plug-in hybrid version of the Ranger, and Toyota is introducing a mild-hybrid diesel engine for the Hilux, setting the stage for what could be a fierce rivalry awaiting the battery-electric Isuzu in the near future.