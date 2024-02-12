Is this what the Mini Aceman EV will look like?

The Mini Aceman EV is on its way, with a global debut set for 24 April. Mini has been teasing its first all-electric SUV, recently showing off the new model clad in heavy camouflage.

But recent renderings by the folks at Kolesa.ru show us an early glimpse at what could be the Aceman's production form.

Design and aesthetics

Photo / Kolesa.ru

Visually, the Aceman is expected to be a head-turner, combining Mini's classic charm with modern electric vehicle (EV) design principles.

The Concept Aceman, unveiled in 2022, provides a strong indication of what to expect. The production model will likely retain the concept's angular headlights and integrated LED daytime running lights (DRLs), a nod to Mini’s heritage while embracing future technologies.

One of the Aceman's most talked-about design features is its front grille - or lack thereof.

Renderings suggest a departure from the traditional grille, replaced by a painted area mimicking its appearance.

This choice is not just a stylistic one; it reflects the lack of need for a grille in EVs, which require less air cooling than their combustion-engine counterparts.

Photo / Kolesa.ru

The crossover SUV's squared wheel arches and black cladding along the doors pay homage to Mini's adventurous spirit.

Meanwhile, the rear design stands out with its characteristic Mini taillights, black bumper, and an eye-catching spoiler extending from the roof.

Mini Cooper EV interior

While details about the interior are still under wraps, the Aceman’s cabin will likely draw inspiration from existing Mini models, blending familiar design elements with new, high-tech features suitable for an EV.

That might mean the presence of Mini's new round OLED centre infotainment screen.

Power and performance

Mini Aceman concept from 2022

Underneath its stylish exterior, the Aceman is set to impress with its performance.

The base model is expected to feature a zippy electric motor with about 133kW, but rumours suggest a more potent 160kW version could be available.

Launch and availability

Mini Aceman in camo

The Mini Aceman is scheduled for an official unveiling on 24 April, with a market launch planned for 2025.

As for local availability, Mini New Zealand has already confirmed the Cooper hatch (both EV and petrol versions) and the Countryman EV, so it's not unrealistic to expect the Aceman will also hit our shores.

Still, nothing has been confirmed, so stay tuned for updates about the Aceman and its upcoming reveal.