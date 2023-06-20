Is this Toyota GR Prius concept cool or not?

When the Toyota Prius comes up in conversation, performance isn't exactly the first word that comes to mind. But over in Japan, a juiced-up Prius isn't uncommon. The hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) has competed (and won) in the Super GT series, so the precedent is there for this new, wacky concept.

The Toyota Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition recently debuted during the 100th anniversary of the vaunted endurance race in France. Does it have what it takes to change some minds about the Prius?

Let's take a look at what it adds. For starters, the GR Prius gets a comprehensive aero package that includes front bumper canards, a splitter, stylish fender flares, and chunky side skirts. Over at the rear, we see a massive wing and diffuser pairing.

Completing the Gazoo Racing look is a carbon fiber hood complemented by GR010-inspired LED lighting. Toyota also gave the concept Prius a honeycomb lower front air intake and a wide-track suspension setup. This hybrid on steroids rides on 18-inch, custom RAYS wheels wrapped in 235/50 R18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

There's currently no word on whether the Toyota GR Prius concept will ever reach production. Until then, we ask the question: is it cool or not? Answer the poll below to let everyone know!