Is this the ultimate Porsche 914 restomod?

While the Porsche 914 has largely been the weird cousin of the Porsche family, it's place in the company's history and sheer quirky 70s-cool factor has seen it gain appreciation over the years.

Originally a collaboration between Porsche and Volkswagen (which fell apart following a change in VW management), the mid-engined targa-topped roadster was produced between 1969 and 1976 in both 914/4 (with a VW flat four) and 914/6 (with a Porsche flat six) guises.

It was eventually replaced by the front-engined, rear-drive 924 which, comically, was also a collaboration between Porsche and Volkswagen that fell apart following a change in VW management. Yes, really.

Notably, the head of research and development at Porsche at the time, a chap named Ferdinand Piëch, was put in charge of the 914 project. He would go on to bigger things, also giving the world the Audi Quattro, the Porsche 917 and the Bugatti Veyron. Which is reason alone that the 914 is deserving of more love than it has traditionally received.

But it certainly is receiving more love these days, and if you yearn for the ultimate expression of the 914, then rejoice, because almost three years after first announcing the project, UK-based restoration firm Fifteen Eleven Design has opened the order books for its spectacular Porsche 914 restomod.

And what a restomod it is - the mid-engined, Targa-topped roadster has been completely fitted out with Porsche 987 Cayman S running gear and 3.8-litre six-cylinder boxer engine, which has been extensively reworked to offer between 280 and 300kW, thanks to steel internals, forged pistons and a Life Racing ECU and power management system which offers more than three times the performance of the factory original 914.

The engine is hooked up to a 6-speed transmission, while Reiger three-way adjustable coil-over shock absorbers - usually found on World Rally Cars - take pride of place in the Cayman-based suspension architecture and Porsche Brembo four-piston callipers with cross-drilled, vented discs handle the stopping.

Other features include a fly-by-wire throttle, bespoke stainless exhaust system, 18-inch Fuchs wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 2 tyres and a bespoke fuel cell with an FIA-compliant bladder.

Fifteen Eleven says the Porsche 914 chassis has retained "all its characteristics" but underneath the bodywork it has had a full re-work. The suspension pick-up points have been re-designed to allow for the Cayman architecture and the entire shell has been strengthened and stiffened, as well as receiving T45 tubular chassis structural reinforcement.

Of course that body isn't exactly standard either, with bespoke carbon fibre body panels and a bonnet and bumper re-design to aid cooling for the radiator and oil package bringing a more muscular stance. A rear ducktail spoiler is added, along with projector LED headlights.

On the inside, the 914 gets a bespoke leather-trimmed cockpit with Recaro seats and a re-designed bulkhead that allows for extra legroom.

Fifteen Eleven says that each order is created to the customer's bespoke requests including colour and trim and is available in either left or right and drive and order books are now.

"Our vision has finally become a reality," said Ben Mellors, managing director of Fifteen Eleven Design.

"The Fifteen Eleven Design Porsche 914 has taken longer than we expected but it's not an exaggeration to say that we have striven for and delivered perfection in every area of the build; that of course takes time.

"We have had a huge interest in the car to date, but finally being able to unveil it to the public is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. It's been a passion of the entire team and I believe that shows within every inch of the car".

Of course, none of this comes cheap and the Fifteen Eleven Design 914 restomod starts at £350,000 (NZ$747,000) before you start adding custom touches. But just look at it. It's worth every cent...