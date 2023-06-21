Is this the holy grail of EV charging? Six minutes for 250km range

Your next electric vehicle (EV) could charge in six minutes. At least, that's what UK-based startup Nyobolt is promising with its new technology. Nyobolt has gone as far as calling its product the "holy grail" of EVs.

It's no secret that cost remains a barrier to widespread EV use globally. And batteries are the primary culprit, with many auto manufacturers still using battery packs that have been notoriously expensive to replace.

Lithium-ion battery tech developed by Nyobolt is allegedly "smaller and lighter and can also be fully charged in just six minutes, with a range of up to 250 km." The company says it has conducted tests with its 35 kWh batteries for over 2,000 quick charge cycles without significant performance loss.

That's impressive, but Nyobolt would be hard-pressed to market its product without a carrier EV. Perhaps it's why the startup partnered with the automotive designer Julian Thompson (of Lotus Elise and Jaguar fame), who has helped bring a model EV to life.

It's unlikely the concept vehicle will ever reach production, but Nyobolt's batteries are reportedly due in early 2024. The 35kWh version will probably come first, though beefier battery packs have not been announced.

If Nyobolt is the real deal, it could attract attention from some of the world's premier automakers. It will also face stiff competition from the likes of BYD and CATL, both of which produce Tesla batteries. Only time will tell whether the startup can buck the odds and see success with the "holy grail" of EV tech.