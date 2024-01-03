Is this a '65 Ford Mustang? No, it's a Honda Accord

If you're looking for a used car that's both reliable and attention-grabbing, you might want to consider this one-of-a-kind 2005 Honda Accord that's been transformed into a 1965 Ford Mustang replica. Listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace for US$15,000 (NZ$24k), the car is located in De Soto, Missouri, and is sure to turn heads wherever it goes.

Honda heart, Mustang soul

At its core, this doppelganger is built on the chassis and powertrain of a 2005 Honda Accord. This means it's powered by the popular 2.4-litre K24 four-cylinder engine and an automatic transmission. While there are no engine modifications listed, the car has been upgraded with coilover suspension on all four corners and new brake callipers, rotors, and discs.

The pony in the sheet metal

The real head-turner here is the custom bodywork. The seller doesn't say whether they did the work themselves or had it done at a shop, but whoever did it did a surprisingly good job of mimicking the design of a 1965 Mustang, even if the proportions are a bit off. The cabin is mostly stock Accord, but the rear seats have been removed and there's an aftermarket infotainment display in the centre of the dash. The door panels have also been altered to look more like those of a classic Mustang.

Worth the gallop?

So, is this $15,000 Honda-Mustang hybrid worth the price? That's up to you. If you're looking for a unique and reliable car that's guaranteed to get you noticed, then this could be the perfect ride. But if you're a purist who only wants a real Mustang, then you're better off keeping your money in your pocket.