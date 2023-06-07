Is off-roading more fun when you don't drive? Jeep showcases autonomous Grand Cherokee EVs

Jeep has demonstrated fully autonomous driving technology on Grand Cherokee 4xe (plug-in hybrid) models in its favourite testing ground: Moab, Utah.

What's the point? The 4x4 maker says "autonomous off-road driving technology can enhance the experiences of seasoned off-roaders, as well as customers who are new to driving the trail. It will also help Jeep SUV owners in challenging everyday driving conditions."

Held on America's National Autonomous Vehicle Day (yes, that's a thing), the test was led by Neda Cvijetic, head of AI & Autonomous Driving at Stellantis - Jeep's parent company.

The technology is being developed exclusively for Jeep vehicles.

“In the same way that our 4xe electrification takes Jeep brand’s off-road capability to new heights, these advanced off-road driving systems will help more customers in more countries around world join and enjoy the adventure," says Jeep brand chief executive Christian Meunier.

"These features and technology will have real-life applications on and off the trail in a wide range of driving conditions."

The Jeep brand will release this summer the full video showcasing the future generation of its advanced autonomous off-road driving technology.

Jeep has produced a teaser video (see above); the company says it will release a more comprehensive look at the new technology in action, later in the year.