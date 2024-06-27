Hyundai is set to broaden its electric vehicle (EV) offerings with the recently introduced Inster, an electrified version of the Casper subcompact crossover SUV.

Based on the internal combustion engine (ICE) Hyundai Casper, the Inster boasts a unique combination of compact dimensions, practical features and eco-friendly credentials.

This new model is engineered for urban environments and promises to bring electric mobility to a wider audience across various global markets.

Design and dimensions

The Hyundai Inster retains much of the Casper's original design but introduces several electric-specific tweaks.

It features modified bumpers, a choice between 15-inch and 17-inch wheels, and updated LED lights both front and rear.

Significantly, the Inster is 230 mm longer than the Casper, with a 180 mm extended wheelbase, providing a slightly larger but still compact footprint.

The Inster measures 3,825 mm in length, 1,610 mm in width, and 1,575 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,580 mm. These dimensions make it an ideal choice for city dwellers seeking a micro-SUV that can navigate tight urban environments while offering ample interior space.

Tech-packed interior

Inside, the Inster mirrors the Casper's design but incorporates advanced technology and diverse colour options for the cloth upholstery.

The digital cockpit stands out with dual 10.25-inch displays, a notable upgrade from the Casper.

Additional features, depending on the trim, include heated front seats, a sunroof, a wireless charging pad, and 64-colour LED ambient lighting. The advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) add an extra layer of safety and convenience.

The interior layout is highly flexible, with all seats capable of folding flat. The second row can slide and recline, offering various configurations for cargo and passenger needs. The boot capacity starts at 280 litres and can expand to 351 litres with the rear seats adjusted.

Powertrain options

Hyundai will offer the Inster with two electric powertrain options.

The Standard model features a 71kW electric motor and a 42kWh battery pack, delivering a range of over 300km on a single charge.

The Long Range version ups the ante with an 84.5kW motor and a 49kWh battery, offering a class-leading WLTP range of 355 km.

Both models benefit from 120kW DC fast charging capabilities, allowing a 10 to 80% charge in just 30 minutes.

For those using an 11kW AC outlet, a full charge takes four hours for the Standard model and four hours and 35 minutes for the Long Range variant. Additionally, the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function enables bi-directional charging for enhanced practicality.

Pricing and availability

The Hyundai Inster will make its formal debut at the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show, with South Korean sales reportedly commencing this quarter.

A staggered rollout in Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions will follow. On that note, details of a New Zealand release for the new Inster remain elusive.

Pricing details are also yet to be announced, but the Inster is expected to be Hyundai's most affordable EV, appealing to a broad range of customers looking for an eco-friendly, urban vehicle.