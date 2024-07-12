Ineos takes Grenadier 4x4 to new heights (literally) with wild Goodwood prototypes

Ineos Automotive has given what it says is a "glimpse of potential future Grenadier variants" at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, showing a range of prototypes.

Modified Quartermaster boasts an incredible 514mm ground clearance.

A big portal-axled Grenadier Quartermaster and Station Wagon were shown alongside a short-bed Quartermaster Pick-Up (aka the "Shortermaster"), a V8-powered Station Wagon, an eight-seater Safari conversion and the first FIA-approved rally modified Grenadier.

The hard(er) core 4x4 version of the Grenadier is the creation of German vehicle modifiers LeTech GmbH & Co KG, a retail partner of Ineos Automotive. It features a raised chassis fitted with portal axles and offset wheel hubs, increasing ground clearance by 250mm to 514mm and wading depth from 800mm to 1050mm. Larger off-road tyres complete the modifications.

The portal-axle Grenadier already has real-world applications, as similarly modified vehicles were recently delivered to the fire brigade in Mühlheim an der Ruhr, Germany.

Ineos has chopped 305mm out of the wheelbase to create the 'Shortermaster'.

The short-bed Quartermaster Pick-Up was created by Ineos engineers at the Hambach production plant in France. Based on a standard Grenadier Station Wagon, the wheelbase of the double-cab pick-up measures 2922mm, a full 305mm shorter than the Quartermaster.

The rear seats have been pushed forward to maximise the capacity of the load bay, which is fully integrated into the chassis.

BMW six out, GM V8 in for this powered-up Station Wagon.

The Grenadier V8 Prototype was created as a one-off project for Ineos partner Magna’s engineering apprentices to give them hands-on experience of the Grenadier.

This resulted in a complete powertrain exchange, replacing the Grenadier’s BMW 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine with a GM 6.2-litre V8 petrol that develops 317kW/625Nm. The swap required a complete re-engineering of the engine mounts, engine electrics and electronics, water and oil cooling, exhaust manifold and rear silencer, transmission bearings and heat shields, as well a revised centre console.

Safari designed to provide maximum visibility for all occupants.

The eight-seat Safari game-viewer is a converted Quartermaster Pick-Up by Botswana-based Ineos Kavango, which creates extensive specialist modifications for the conservation, safari, anti-poaching, veterinary, primary healthcare and film production sectors.

The vehicle accommodates three tiered rows of seats, with good visibility for all passengers; enhanced off-road protection from bespoke front and side protection bars; bespoke alloy wheels shod in off-road tyres.

Buzz-prepared Grenadier is fully certified for Rally-Raid racing.

Buzz Special Vehicles has created the first FIA-compliant Grenadier. Extensively modified to compete in the 2025 World Rally-Raid Championship, the Buzz-prepped Grenadier features an uprated version of the Grenadier’s BMW 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine that develops 260kW/550Nm (50kW/100Nm up over the production engine), complemented by a sports exhaust system, race suspension and bespoke alloy wheels.

A stripped-out cabin with full internal roll-cage, racing bucket seats and carbon interior door panels and roof vents completes the racing modifications.