Ineos reveals the Grenadier's little brother: the Fusilier

Ineos Automotive has revealed its long-promised smaller sibling for the large Grenadier off-roader; the Fusilier, a more road-oriented SUV complete with a choice of two powertrains - a full EV or a range-extender version.

Unveiled in London by Ineos founder and chairman, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, it was confirmed that alongside the previously announced all-electric version, the range-extender is in development to ensure the Fusilier meets "the broadest range of global consumer needs whilst pushing towards decarbonisation".

Final details have yet to be confirmed, but the range-extender version of the Fusilier will consist of a small petrol engine that powers a generator to maintain the charge level of the battery for when external charging isn’t available. Confirmation of the powertrain details and launch timings are expected later this year.

“As we developed this vehicle, we quickly concluded that in order to move towards decarbonisation but continue making cars that consumers want to drive, we need a mix of powertrain technologies," said Ratcliffe when announcing the addition of the range-extender model.

"BEVs are perfect for certain uses: shorter trips and urban deliveries, but industry and governments need to have realistic expectations around other technologies that can help accelerate the necessary pace of change. That is the reason we are offering an additional powertrain for the Fusilier, one that dramatically reduces emissions but has the range and refuelling capabilities needed."

Rather than being based on a shortened version of the Grenadier's ladder chassis, the Fusilier will see the introduction of a new bespoke ‘skateboard’ platform with a steel underbody, and aluminium doors and closures.

As with the Grenadier, the Fusilier is being developed in conjunction with well-known automotive supplier, Magna, which will also manufacture the vehicle in its facility in Graz, Austria. Ineos says the Fusilier will be "slightly shorter in length and slightly lower in height" than its larger sibling.

"Announcing our third model line is another significant milestone for Ineos Automotive, cementing our intent as an automotive manufacturer – like our full vehicle line-up, we are here for the long-haul," said Lynn Calder, CEO of Ineos Automotive.