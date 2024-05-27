Ineos Grenadier survives extreme underground testing in Germany

The rugged Ineos Grenadier 4x4 SUV has embarked on a daring test phase, 1300m underground in the K+S potash mine in central Germany.

This rigorous testing aims to demonstrate the vehicle’s resilience and capability in the most demanding industrial conditions.

With a salt-rich environment that challenges the durability of any vehicle, the Grenadier’s advanced corrosion protection technologies are being put to the ultimate test.

The 61 sq. km K+S potash mine mines approximately 45,000 tons of raw salt daily. These extreme conditions are ideal for assessing the Grenadier’s robust design.

The vehicle benefits from comprehensive corrosion protection, including complete electrocoating, wax sealing in the cavities, and powder coating on the exterior. This ensures that the Grenadier remains resilient even in the harshest environments.

Proven durability

Ineos Automotive has a track record of putting the Grenadier through its paces. CEO Lynn Calder remarked, “Extreme testing conditions are not new to the Grenadier as we really put it through its paces during development, but it’s great to work with partners around the world to showcase just how capable this 4x4 is on-road, off-road, and now underground.”

The Grenadier has already completed over 1.7 million km of testing, including temperatures as low as minus 35°C and altitudes exceeding 2500m. These trials included the formidable Schöckl mountain in Austria, underscoring the vehicle’s robustness and reliability.

Combining British design and German engineering, the Ineos Grenadier attracts those who need a dependable vehicle without sacrificing modern comfort. Its construction features a full box-section ladder frame chassis, heavy-duty solid beam axles, a two-speed transfer case, and up to three locking differentials.

The Grenadier is powered by a BMW 3.0-litre turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine, available in both petrol and diesel variants, specially calibrated for demanding applications.

The Grenadier models, including the station wagon, Quartermaster pick-up, and Quartermaster chassis cab, are manufactured at the Hambach factory in Moselle, acquired by Ineos in 2021. This facility employs 1700 people and showcases the fusion of cutting-edge manufacturing techniques with stringent quality control.