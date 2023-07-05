Ineos has a lot left in its tank after launching the Grenadier 4x4 in 2022. The spin-off automotive brand that first made its name as a chemicals company is debuting the Grenadier Quartermaster ute on 13 July at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England.

The Grenadier Quartermaster has been confirmed to be a double-cab ute that shares most of its architecture and bodywork with the Grenadier SUV. The British brands have not shared any other details, however.

As rumours have stated, the new ute model will have a 3175-mm wheelbase. Being a pickup truck, it will naturally be longer than the SUV, which has a 2921-mm wheelbase.

The ute will also likely get the SUV's powertrain options: two BMW-derived inline-six mills in petrol and diesel flavours. The petrol power plant delivers about 206 kW and 451 Nm of toque, while the diesel engine makes 180 kW with 552 Nm of torque.

In addition to the ute's global reveal, Ineos will preview the Grenadier Hydrogen Fuel Cell (FCEV) Technology Demonstrator, underscoring the brand's plans to bring a hydrogen-powered Grenadier to the market.