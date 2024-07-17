Hyundai's three-row Ioniq electric SUV coming in late 2024

Hyundai has confirmed that its first electric three-row SUV will be unveiled by the end of the year.

The yet-to-be-named SUV (likely to be called Ioniq 7 or Ioniq 9) is expected to be similar to its corporate counterpart, the Kia EV9, sharing the same E-GMP platform that underpins other Hyundai and Kia electric models.

Hyundai's SEVEN concept

While Hyundai has remained tight-lipped about specific details, the SUV is predicted to offer power and battery options similar to the EV9. This means potential buyers could expect up to 283kW and a battery capacity of up to 99.8kWh.

Design cues are expected to be drawn from the Ioniq 7 concept, revealed at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. Key features such as pixel lighting and a flush hood badge will likely make their way into the production model. However, certain elements like the mostly glass rear hatch and lounge-like interior will be replaced with more traditional alternatives.

While 'Ioniq 7' and 'Ioniq 9' are the frontrunners, the official name of the SUV remains undisclosed. Hyundai's decision could either align with the existing Ioniq lineup or surprise the market with a completely new moniker.

This new model represents a step forward in Hyundai's ambitious electrification plan. As the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) continues to grow, Hyundai is keen to expand its EV portfolio to cater to a broader range of consumers, including those seeking larger family-sized vehicles.

As the year progresses, Hyundai is expected to reveal further details about the SUV, including its official name, exact specifications and launch date. With its debut imminent, Hyundai fans eagerly await the unveiling of Hyundai's entry into the electric three-row SUV segment.