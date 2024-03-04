Hyundai updates Ioniq 5, adds sportier N Line version

Hyundai has introduced an enhanced Ioniq 5 while debuting the new and sportier Ioniq 5 N Line.

This mild refresh of the Ioniq 5 comes only three years after the original model reveal, bringing improvements in aesthetics, range and safety for the electric vehicle (EV).

Battery upgrade

The new Ioniq 5 showcases notable improvements, starting with an increased battery capacity from 77.4kWh to 84.0kWh, extending its all-electric range.

Hyundai has not disclosed range figures for the new model, but the existing Ioniq 5 delivers up to 507km on the WLTP cycle.

New-ish looks

Aesthetic changes include a sleek V-shape garnish and redesigned front and rear bumpers. The IONIQ 5’s length has also been slightly increased by 20mm to 4655mm while maintaining its other dimensions.

Enhanced aerodynamics come into play with a 50mm extended rear spoiler and new aerodynamic wheels.

Hyundai says these changes not only enhance the vehicle's dynamic appearance but also contribute to its overall performance.

Interior refinements

Inside, the new Ioniq 5 continues its focus on usability and comfort.

A notable addition is a physical button on the centre island's upper part, allowing easy access to frequently used functions like seat heating, ventilation, and parking assist.

The smartphone wireless charging pad's relocation further improves convenience.

The steering wheel design now incorporates interactive pixel lights, and the layout of infotainment and air conditioning controls has been optimised for better operational ease.

Tech advancements

The new Ioniq 5 introduces several improved active safety features, including a hands-on detection steering wheel, lane keeping assist 2, remote smart parking assist 2, and collision-avoidance assist for forward, side, and reverse directions.

It also gets an intelligent front-lighting system and digital key 2 to further enhance the driving experience.

Introducing the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Line

In addition to the upgraded Ioniq 5, Hyundai has also announced the Ioniq 5 N Line, which comes as a sportier version of the EV.

This model bridges the gap between the upgraded base model and the high-performance Ioniq 5 N.

The N Line variant features a more aggressive design with unique bumpers, stylish side skirts, and exclusive 20-inch aluminium wheels.

Inside, the N Line-exclusive design includes a special steering wheel, metal pedals, black headliner, sport seats with the N logo, and red contrast stitching.

Availability and market launch

The refreshed Hyundai Ioniq 5 and new Ioniq 5 N Line will first be available to South Korean customers starting March 2024, with plans to gradually roll out to global markets.

Hyundai New Zealand has yet to confirm local availability. The current-spec Ioniq 5 is still on sale, but we reckon the brand will be keen to offer the new version and its sportier sibling here.

Meanwhile, the performance-oriented Ioniq 5 N was previously confirmed for NZ with a 2024 launch date.