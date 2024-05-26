Hyundai N74 hydrogen supercar reportedly expected in 2026

New reports out of South Korea have sparked excitement among enthusiasts, hinting at the imminent arrival of Hyundai's long-awaited N74 hydrogen supercar.

Based on the eye-catching N Vision 74 concept, this vehicle is poised to redefine the supercar segment with its innovative hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain.

Suppliers have reportedly confirmed their involvement, indicating that the development process is well underway, with components for test vehicles expected to be completed in the next few months.

Vision becomes reality...?

The N Vision 74 concept, first unveiled in 2022, drew inspiration from the cult classic 1974 Hyundai Pony Coupe, blending retro design with futuristic tech.

This concept showcased a hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain that promised to deliver an exhilarating 500kW/900Nm to the rear wheels, setting it apart from the all-wheel-drive electric supercars currently dominating the market.

The production version, if it adheres to this vision, will be a remarkable achievement, combining classic aesthetics with cutting-edge engineering.

Performance, price and exclusivity

Suppliers have apparently hinted at an increase in power beyond the original 500kW, which suggests Hyundai's ambition to push the limits of performance in their test vehicles. These prototype models are essential for fine-tuning the vehicle's dynamics and ensuring that it meets the high expectations set by its concept.

The N74 is expected to be a rear-wheel-drive supercar, a bold move in an era where all-wheel-drive systems are becoming the norm for high-performance electric vehicles.

The exclusivity of the N74 is further underscored by its anticipated limited production run of just 200 units. With a starting price equivalent to about NZ$600,000, the N74 will be positioned as a premium offering, surpassing the price point of competitor vehicles from the likes of Aston Martin, Porsche and Lamborghini.

However, the N74's unique hydrogen fuel-cell technology and its limited availability are likely to make it a highly coveted collector's item.

Piecing the puzzle together

While Hyundai has remained officially silent about the N74's production, several indicators suggest that the project is moving forward.

Last year, Hyundai filed multiple patents related to a high-performance hydrogen fuel-cell system, distinct from the one used in their Nexo SUV.

These patents included innovations such as frameless doors, a feature seen in the N Vision 74 concept. Additionally, Hyundai's recent trademark for the N74 name, dropping the 'Vision' prefix, further fuels speculation about the car's production intent.

Interestingly, more patents were quietly embedded within a Kia Stinger filing, hinting at the integration of a hydrogen fuel-cell system into the rear of a vehicle—a configuration that aligns perfectly with the N Vision 74 concept.

These strategic filings, combined with the latest supplier reports, strongly suggest that Hyundai is laying the groundwork for its hydrogen supercar.

A leap for Hyundai

If these reports hold, the N74 will mark a significant milestone for Hyundai, heralding their entry into the elite circle of supercar manufacturers.

The hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain represents a bold step away from conventional combustion engines and battery-electric systems, offering a glimpse into a sustainable yet thrilling future for high-performance vehicles.

This move aligns with Hyundai's broader strategy to innovate within the green technology space, reflecting its commitment to environmental sustainability without compromising on performance.

Should the N74 make it to production, it will not only elevate Hyundai's brand prestige but also set a new benchmark in the supercar industry, proving that hydrogen can indeed power the cars of tomorrow.