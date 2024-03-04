Hyundai N to focus on more affordable performance EVs

Albert Biermann, the technical advisor for Hyundai's performance division, Hyundai N, has articulated a clear focus on developing affordable electric vehicles (EVs).

As the South Korean automaker's division aims to enhance its electric lineup, Biermann's recent statements underline a significant shift in strategy.

Speaking at the Australian launch of the Ioniq 5 N, Biermann emphasised the division's dedication to creating a "smaller, more affordable [electric] N car".

This priority aligns with the growing market demand for reasonably priced EVs that do not compromise performance. "Of course, we would like to do that," Biermann stated, addressing the question of whether Hyundai plans to offer a cheaper N car.

Upcoming concepts and platform shifts

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai N, known for building vehicles on existing models and platforms, is exploring concepts for a compact electric car.

These new developments might be based on Hyundai's forthcoming Integrated Modular Architecture (IMA) platform.

The IMA platform, set to debut in 2025, is expected to underpin 31 new models from Kia, Hyundai and Genesis, with standardised batteries and motors to help reduce costs.

Biermann's enthusiasm for this project is evident as he stated, "this is my absolute priority number one to come up with a concept for a car or two cars ... where we can deliver the true N car in a more affordable segment but with the same level of fun or even higher level of driving fun."

The future of Hyundai N

The existing Hyundai EV lineup, primarily based on the e-GMP platform, includes models like the Ioniq 5 N, which will likely start around $120k when it lands in NZ this year.

However, the brand's shift to the IMA platform could herald a new era of more accessible performance EVs.

Additionally, there's speculation about the next-generation Kona N, which, if approved, is likely to be an electric model.

Despite the challenges, Hyundai N's commitment to developing affordable performance EVs is clear. As Biermann puts it, the goal is to create a "fun machine out of what we have".