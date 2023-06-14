Hyundai N range gets 'Nhanced' custom Paddon performance packages

Hyundai New Zealand is collaborating with Kiwi rally star Hayden Paddon on a new line of custom performance packages. Dubbed 'Nhanced,' the project will make performance-oriented parts and accessories available to Hyundai's N range of vehicles.

The Nhanced packages, revealed at Fieldays 2023 (June 14-17), will include custom body kits, racing wheels, brake upgrades, and more for the Hyundai i20 N, i30 N, i30 N Fastback, and Kona N. According to Hyundai, the collaboration benefits from Paddon's vast motorsport experience.

“The addition of your chosen Nhanced package will help personalise your Hyundai N car in a unique and exciting way. Nhanced is not only about upgrades and parts that give your car a unique edge over others but also about experiencing your car in ways you didn’t think were possible,” says Paddon.

There are three available Nhanced packages:

N Show package - It includes a full body kit, rear diffuser, bumper dive panes, special edition badges, re-coloured performance strips, paddle shift or gear knob, interior trim lighting, and an option of two other Nhanced accessories plus an optional wheel upgrade.

- It includes a full body kit, rear diffuser, bumper dive panes, special edition badges, re-coloured performance strips, paddle shift or gear knob, interior trim lighting, and an option of two other Nhanced accessories plus an optional wheel upgrade. N track package - Specifically designed for the Hyundai i30 N and i30 N Fastback, this option includes special edition badges, re-coloured performance strips, paddle shift or gear knob, interior trim lighting, and a choice of two other Nhanced accessories with an optional wheel upgrade.

- Specifically designed for the Hyundai i30 N and i30 N Fastback, this option includes special edition badges, re-coloured performance strips, paddle shift or gear knob, interior trim lighting, and a choice of two other Nhanced accessories with an optional wheel upgrade. N race package - This package transforms your N model vehicle into a Targa car with customer-specific upgrades, including a full 8-point chrome-moly cage, race seats and belts, weight reduction, cooling system, safety, brake and suspension upgrades, Motec ECU upgrade, chassis setup and engine builds, as well as car and team support from Paddon Racing Group.

If you'd rather purchase individual accessories, Hyundai says this is also possible. Each part and accessory is also intended to keep your OEM warranty in place wherever possible.

You will be able to check out some of the available Hyundai Nhanced accessories and upgrades at Fieldays 2023, from 14-17 June.