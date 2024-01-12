Hyundai N NPX1 concept previews aftermarket performance parts for Ioniq 5 N

Jet Sanchez

Hyundai N electrified the crowd at the ongoing Tokyo Auto Salon with the unveiling of the Ioniq 5 N NPX 1 concept, hinting at a future of aftermarket performance enhancements for the award-winning electric vehicle (EV). 

This concept showcases a range of N Performance Parts that are set to become available for Ioniq 5 N owners, taking the high-performance EV experience to thrilling new heights.

Visually striking, aerodynamically enhanced

Hyundai N Ioniq 5 N NPX1 Concept

The Ioniq 5 N NPX1 concept makes a bold statement with aerodynamic carbon fibre components, including a front splitter, side skirts, and a rear diffuser.

It also sports a rear wing spoiler for added downforce, lightweight hybrid carbon wheels, and high-performance brake pads for exceptional handling and stopping power. 

Inside, the cabin exudes a racing spirit with Alcantara upholstery and racing bucket seats.

Performance transformation

Hyundai N Ioniq 5 N NPX1 Concept

Hyundai N has been a pioneer in tuning parts for its ICE models, and now they're bringing that same passion for performance to the world of EVs. 

The prototype N Performance Parts on the NPX1 concept are slated for production in 2024, with the Ioniq 5 N being the first to receive them. 

Hyundai N plans to expand the N Performance Parts lineup to other N models as well, offering enthusiasts a wide array of customisation options.

Beyond hardware 

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Joon Park, Vice President of N Brand Management Group, teased an even more exciting prospect: customising vehicle software via over-the-air (OTA) updates. 

This opens up the possibility of owners adjusting engine sounds and vehicle calibrations to their preferences, ushering in a new era of EV personalisation.

“Not limited to tuning parts, we are also developing software customisation such as sound and vehicle calibration by OTA updates which will open a completely new category of EV customisation for an exciting future ahead for the tuning community," says Mr Park.

Furthermore, Hyundai New Zealand says the N-specific performance parts will be "available for purchase from a catalogue of N Performance Parts in the near future."

Gallery

