Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup car debuts as wild electric racer

Hyundai has fully revealed the Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup car during the official practice round for the upcoming Hyundai N Festival in South Korea.

Engineered on the backbone of the Ioniq 5 N high-performance EV (which in turn is based on the Ioniq 5), this racing variant is set to usher in a new chapter in sustainable motorsport for Hyundai, showcasing the brand's newfound penchant for eco-friendly racing technologies.

Redefining sustainable racing

“We are incredibly proud to unveil the Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup car, demonstrating our commitment to sustainable racing,” expressed Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N Brand & Motorsport at Hyundai. He also highlighted the car's advanced technology and the brand's ambition to redefine EV capabilities on the track.

The Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup car retains the high-performance pedigree of its production counterpart, the Ioniq 5 N, including a robust powertrain, an 84kWh battery, and a power output of up to 478kW.

It's designed for the rigours of circuit racing, benefiting from Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), an efficient battery thermal management system, and a potent regenerative braking system.

Circuit-ready enhancements

Hyundai's new electric contender features performance-oriented upgrades like slick tyres, a high downforce aero kit, and wide fenders for improved aerodynamics and handling.

Weight reduction measures and safety enhancements, including a roll cage, racing seats, and EV-specific fire extinguishers, ensure the car is both fast and safe on the track.

The Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup car brings to the fore an array of circuit-centric innovations such as NGB overboost, virtual shift (N e-Shift), and an enhanced N Active Sound+ system.

These features not only enhance the racing experience but also allow teams to create unique sound profiles, adding to the excitement of EV racing.

Hyundai N Festival

The Hyundai N Festival serves as a platform to cultivate South Korea's motorsport culture and introduce EV racing to a broader audience.

The eN1 class, exclusive to professional racers, emphasizes Hyundai's shift towards electrification in racing, providing a testbed for the advancement of EV racing technologies and infrastructure.

This season marks a trial period for the eN1 Cup car, with the aim to refine EV racing dynamics through rigorous competition and develop critical infrastructure like charging stations and emergency response measures for electric racing scenarios.

Joon Park, Head of N Brand Management Group, shared his vision for Hyundai Motor: “Through the eN1 class, our ultimate aim is to establish Hyundai Motor as a true leader in the EV motorsport platform... We are poised to redefine the future of racing and pave the way for a new era of electrifying motorsport achievements.”

The Hyundai N Festival is set to commence with its opening round at Inje Speedium on April 27.