Hyundai and Kia rev up hydrogen fuel cell tech with next-gen materials

While the automotive world has focused on battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) over the past decade, Hyundai and Kia remain steadfast in their pursuit of hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles (FCEVs). Partnering with materials science giant W.L. Gore & Associates, they've set their sights on a crucial component: advanced polymer electrolyte membranes (PEMs).

PEMs play a starring role in fuel cells, acting as the gatekeeper and facilitator. They sieve protons between electrodes, preventing hydrogen and oxygen from directly mingling while enabling the chemical reaction that generates electricity. In essence, PEMs dictate the performance and durability of the entire fuel cell system.

This isn't the first time Hyundai and Kia have worked with Gore, a Delaware-based PEM pioneer. Over 15 years of collaboration have laid the groundwork, and now, the focus sharpens on commercial vehicles. The goal? To engineer an optimal fuel cell system that's both powerful and long-lasting.

Gore's expertise extends beyond PEMs, encompassing catalyst-coated membranes and MEAs (membrane electrode assemblies), further strengthening the partnership's potential. Though the immediate target is commercial vehicles, Hyundai's press release hints at broader ambitions: "incorporating advanced PEM technology into next-generation fuel cell systems for passenger cars...and non-automotive sectors."

"We are entering the next chapter of our partnership with Gore," declares Chang Hwan Kim, head of battery development and hydrogen and fuel cell development at Hyundai and Kia. "By leveraging the 15 years of collaboration, we will acquire advanced fuel cell technology and lead the fuel cell electric vehicle market, accelerating the movement towards a sustainable future."

Hyundai's flagship hydrogen car, the Nexo, might be a niche player, but a next-generation model is on the horizon. With this renewed partnership and focus on PEMs, the Korean automaker reaffirms its commitment to a future powered by hydrogen, not just for commercial fleets, but potentially for passenger cars and beyond.