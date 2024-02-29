Hydrogen meets plug-in hybrid with 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV

As promised, Honda has unveiled a hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) version of its CR-V SUV.

The 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV is an innovative blend of hydrogen fuel cell and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) technology, a first in the US market.

What sets it apart is its ability to cover 47km solely on electric power, thanks to its sizeable battery pack.

Hydrogen power like no other

Under the bonnet, the CR-V e:FCEV features a front-mounted electric motor delivering 130kW and 311Nm of torque.

This power is drawn either from the fuel cell module with its 4.3kg hydrogen tank or the 17.7kWh battery pack.

While its total range of 435km might seem modest compared to traditional ICE, hybrid, or fully electric vehicles, the real highlight is its plug-in capability.

This feature is especially relevant considering the still limited hydrogen infrastructure in the US and the rest of the world.

Designed for versatility and convenience

Honda's collaboration with GM has birthed a hydrogen system ideal for longer journeys, while the plug-in feature shines for city driving.

Additionally, the CR-V e:FCEV boasts a bi-directional charging function, allowing the battery to power various electronics and small appliances up to 1500W via a 110V outlet.

This versatility makes it a suitable companion for camping and emergency power needs.

Chassis adjustments

Modifications aren't limited to the powertrain.

Honda engineers have also refined the chassis and suspension to accommodate the increased weight compared to the ICE and hybrid CR-V models.

This ensures a balanced and comfortable driving experience, retaining the CR-V's known agility and stability.

Distinctive features

Visually, the 2025 CR-V e:FCEV stands out from its siblings.

It sports a redesigned front bumper, a slimmer grille, larger intakes, and unique taillights with clear lenses.

The e:FCEV emblem and strategically placed charging ports add to its unique look.

Inside, luxury meets technology in the sole Touring trim.

Expect top-tier amenities like a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 9-inch infotainment display, wireless connectivity, bio-based leather seats, and an array of advanced driver assistance systems.

Availability and market reach

Assembled at Honda's Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, the 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV will initially be available for leasing in California later this year.

Plans for its introduction to the Japanese market are also underway, hinting at Honda's willingness to expand its hydrogen tech to other countries. Other markets, including New Zealand, will likely miss out on the first hydrogen-powered CR-V - at least for now.