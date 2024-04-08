How about a Hyundai that will bring you coffee? Meet the new DAL-e delivery robot

Hyundai and Kia have unveiled the latest generation of their DAL-e Delivery: a robot designed to cart stuff around offices and malls. Does what it says on the box, basically.

Top speed is 1.2m/s. But it won't topple over thanks to a low centre of gravity and suspension.

An update of the DAL-e introduced in 2022, the companies say the new version is better in "complex settings" and "diverse spaces".

The new DAL-e Delivery is designed in a square column with rounded corners, with a low centre of gravity. It's based on four Plug & Drive (PnD) modules, a mobility solution that combines a motor with steering, suspension, braking systems and environmental recognition sensors.

It can travel at up to 1.2m/s, with the free-moving PnD modules combined with autonomous driving technology to recognise obstacles and navigate in congested areas. It has suspension "to ensure stable delivery".

When the recipient is identified, the doors open and the storage tray comes out.

DAL-e Delivery is smaller in size than the previous version, allowing it to run smoothly, but the internal cargo space has become larger. It has the capacity to hold up to 16 cups of coffee and transport items weighing up to 10kg.

A light installed inside the cargo area enables recipients to recognise items. When the door opens, the storage tray comes forward.

Autonomous driving capability allows the robot to navigate and transfer to and from building floors, interfacing with elevator and door control systems. It ensures quick delivery service by creating optimal routes in real-time.

When DAL-e Delivery arrives at its destination, it recognises the recipient via an installed camera. Utilising AI facial identification technology developed by Hyundai Motor and Kia’s Robotics Lab, the door automatically opens without the need for the recipient to input a password. This technology is certified by the Korea Internet and Security Agency for 99.9 percent accuracy.

DAL-e Delivery will be deployed at a smart office building in Seoul this year, IGIS Asset Management's Factorial Seongsu. Hyundai Motor and Kia signed a business agreement with IGIS in May last year to commercialise the robot-friendly building.