Honda electrifies CES with visionary 0 Series concepts

Honda's arrival at CES 2024 wasn't just an entrance - it was a transportation to a future brimming with sleek lines, spacious interiors, and sustainable mobility. The Japanese automaker has unveiled two futuristic concept cars under the brand-new Honda 0 Series, showcasing its vision for the next generation of electric vehicles.

Honda Saloon: a striking vision of the future, coming soon

The Honda Saloon instantly steals the spotlight with its audacious design, reminiscent of wedge-shaped icons from the 1970s like the Aston Martin Bulldog. More importantly, it's not just a dream on wheels; Honda confirms the Saloon will inspire the first production model of the 0 Series, set to hit roads in 2026.

North America will be the initial launchpad, followed by a global rollout across continents, although a New Zealand release has not been confirmed. Beyond its head-turning looks and gull-wing doors (not destined for production), the Saloon sits on a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) platform, promising a spacious interior bathed in natural light thanks to a panoramic roof.

A human-machine interface (HMI) instrument panel crafted from sustainable materials keeps things modern and eco-conscious. Additionally, the Saloon paves the way for advancements in steer-by-wire and motion control, hinting at exciting possibilities for the production version.

Honda Space-Hub: a glimpse into Honda's electric minivan vision

While the Honda Space-Hub has no confirmed production plans yet, it serves as a captivating study of what the 0 Series might offer families and adventurous souls. This futuristic minivan boasts an expansive glass roof, transforming the cabin into a greenhouse on wheels. A secluded rear passenger compartment with opposing benches fosters flexible seating arrangements, creating a 'hub' for connection and enjoying the scenery.

The Space-Hub's unconventional rear end, characterised by a rectangular lighting strip and the absence of a windshield, further fuels the futuristic vibe. While details remain under wraps, the Space Hub's sheer imagination leaves us eager to see if elements of this concept make it into future Honda EVs.

A new 'H mark' for a new era of electrified mobility

Honda didn't stop at breathtaking concepts; they also introduced a new 'H mark' logo specifically for their upcoming EV models, including the 0 Series. According to Honda, the new design symbolises "two outstretched hands," reflecting their commitment to "expand the possibilities of mobility and continue to meet the needs of its customers."

With the Honda 0 Series, the future of electric cars looks to be bold, spacious, and deeply connected to both the environment and the people we share the road with. CES 2024 will come and go, but Honda's electrifying vision continues to spark excitement about the journeys that await us behind the wheel of their innovative EVs.

Check out the gallery below to see more of the Honda Saloon and Space-Hub!