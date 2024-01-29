Honda CR-V hydrogen fuel-cell EV set for 2024

Honda, in collaboration with General Motors (GM), has commenced production of its next-generation hydrogen fuel cell systems, marking a significant advancement in this sustainable technology.

These systems, developed under their joint venture Fuel Cell System Manufacturing LLC (FCSM), promise enhanced power, durability, and affordability.

"This is a historic day for the industry as GM and Honda are the first full fuel cell system manufacturing joint venture to begin volume production of fuel cells for transportation and beyond," said Suheb Haq, president of FCSM.

"This commitment aligns with our mission of making high quality, durable, and affordable hydrogen fuel cell systems for a wide range of applications and customers."

CR-V-based FCEV on the way

2024 will witness the launch of a groundbreaking hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) based on Honda's best-selling CR-V.

This vehicle, unique as the only fuel-cell electric passenger vehicle produced in the United States, will be assembled at the Acura NSX plant in Ohio. While its name remains undisclosed, it is anticipated to align with the utility and appeal of the Honda CR-V.

A key aspect of this vehicle is its combination of plug-in features with fuel cell technology. This innovative approach allows drivers to use the onboard battery for shorter trips and switch to the hydrogen supply for longer journeys.

The advantage here is a quick refuelling time of around three to four minutes and the ability to travel longer distances before needing to replenish the power supply.

Innovations in efficiency

These new fuel cell systems are not only about one-third cheaper compared to the Honda Clarity Fuel Cell but also boast enhanced performance and doubled durability.

Honda's approach has been to leverage economies of scale, refine cell design, streamline auxiliary equipment, and reduce the usage of expensive precious metals.

Beyond vehicles

Honda's vision extends to using hydrogen in various domains, such as commercial vehicles, power stations, and construction machinery.

The company has undertaken joint projects with companies like Isuzu Motors and China's Dongfeng Motor Group to explore these applications.

Additionally, Honda envisions utilising hydrogen technology in outer space, working with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to develop sustainable energy systems for lunar rovers and other space activities.

Honda is aiming for zero environmental impact by 2050, with strategies including carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities, 100 per cent utilisation of renewable energy, and sustainable material usage.

Its goal is to make battery-electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles constitute all auto sales globally by 2040.