Honda Civic Type R FL5 gets the Mugen treatment

Mugen, the renowned tuning arm of Honda, recently announced an aerodynamic upgrade for the Honda Civic Type R FL5.

These enhancements, first teased at Tokyo Auto Salon, include a slew of modifications that promise to amplify the vehicle's performance by increasing downforce by an impressive 25 per cent.

Boosted downforce with advanced components

The highlight of these aero improvements is a new, adjustable rear wing, complete with carbon fibre endplates. This wing works in conjunction with a new front chin spoiler to ensure a balanced aerodynamic profile across the vehicle.

Additional aero tweaks include rear side splitters tailored to complement the standard rear diffuser and front bumper garnishes, all contributing to the significant downforce enhancement.

Wheel and cabin upgrades

Mugen's modifications extend beyond exterior aerodynamics. Inside the cabin, Honda Civic Type R enthusiasts can now opt for a carbon fibre centre console and a new Alcantara shift knob. For those looking to enhance their seating, Mugen offers new Recaro bucket seats.

In addition to interior enhancements, the package includes 19-inch forged aluminium wheels developed in collaboration with BBS. These lighter alternatives to the standard wheels ensure both aesthetic appeal and performance improvement.

Upcoming upgrades

While many of these parts are ready to hit the market, Mugen teased future releases as well, including bespoke LED taillights and a single tailpipe, which are still under development.

A new carbon fibre steering wheel is also in the pipeline, promising to add function and flair to the already impressive Civic Type R.

Pricing and availability

Mugen's latest offerings for the Honda Civic Type R FL5 enhance the vehicle's visual appeal and significantly boost its performance capabilities through sophisticated aero adjustments.

The price range of these enhancements varies widely, with smaller interior items like shift knobs priced at the lower end while significant aerodynamic components like the adjustable rear wing and Recaro seats fall on the higher side.

Japanese prices for these components range from ¥22,000 to ¥308,000 (around $235 to $3300), making them accessible for a variety of budgets and customisation plans.

While currently available in Japan, the international availability of these upgrades remains uncertain, leaving enthusiasts outside Japan eagerly awaiting further announcements.