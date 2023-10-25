Honda brings back Prelude as sporty electric coupe

The Honda Prelude makes a bold re-entry at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, unfurling not just a nostalgic nameplate but a vision towards electrification. The Prelude Concept breaks tradition, embodying a larger form and contrasting with its predecessors known for their compact, two-door coupe bodies.

Design evolution

The sleek and radical new Prelude gets sharp headlights connected by an LED light bar positioned just above where a licence plate would sit. The lower bumper hosts a black mesh pattern with a small vertical design element finished in blue, giving it a contemporary yet sporty feel.

Its side profile is more reminiscent of the Prelude legacy, featuring small wing mirrors finished in black, flush door handles, and angular rocker panels. The gloss black wheels coupled with blue brake callipers subtly hint at its performance inclinations. The tapering roofline towards the rear culminates in a full-width LED light bar, a black lip spoiler, and a gloss black bumper gracing the rear.

Prelude to an electric future

The Prelude Concept is not just a curtain-raiser to Honda’s electric dreams but a “production-intent” electric vehicle (EV), as conveyed by Honda, signifying a road-going model in the near term, akin to how Acura rekindled the classic Integra name​​.

The new Prelude is part of Honda's broader vision to infuse the "joy of driving" into the electrified future, as they worded it, “this model will become the prelude for our future models”​​.

Honda hasn’t unravelled much about the Prelude's electric innards at this juncture; however, the emphasis on creating a “sporty” model that delivers “extraordinary excitement” is palpable.

This unveiling aligns with the electrification wave sweeping across Japan’s automotive sphere, showcased at the country's first motor show in four years, symbolising Japanese carmakers’ robust stance in this new era of electric mobility​​.

The Prelude Concept has certainly piqued interest, and with Honda urging to “keep expectations high” for this model, it's clear that this is more than the brand dabbling in nostalgia. It’s a step forward, resonating with the automotive zeitgeist while paying homage to the nameplate's lineage​​.