Japanese auto giant Toyota, known for its reliable and affordable vehicles, is reportedly taking a groundbreaking leap into the ultra-luxury market by spinning off its revered Century model into an independent brand.

The strategic move aims to position the Century in a market segment that sits above its already luxurious Lexus marque, targeting a price point nearing US$200,000 (over NZ$300k) and competing with lavish European brands like Bentley and Aston Martin.

This pivot reflects Toyota's ambition to redefine luxury and craftsmanship on a global scale.

A legacy of luxury and craftsmanship

In Japan, the Toyota Century is regarded as a pinnacle of luxury.

This perception is set to become global as Toyota plans to introduce the Century SUV to markets worldwide, including the Middle East, Europe, Asia and the Americas.

And yes, right-hand-drive versions are reportedly on the cards, boding well for a potential New Zealand market entry.

At last year's launch of the Century SUV in Japan, we witnessed a truly bespoke and customisable vehicle not unlike what we see from Rolls-Royce.

Notably, the SUV, already devoid of Toyota badges, will serve as an introduction to international customers for the Century nameplate, setting the stage for its emergence as a separate brand.

This new brand is expected to market multiple luxury vehicles, potentially surpassing Lexus in terms of opulence and price​.

Dating back to 1967, the Century has a storied history as Toyota’s premier chauffeur-driven limousine. Its evolution from a V8-powered sedan to a V12 and later a hybrid V8 reflects Toyota's commitment to combining traditional luxury with modern technology.

Now in its fourth generation, the Century has transformed into a sizeable SUV, maintaining its status as a symbol of prestige and craftsmanship.

Toyota's dedication to the Century is evident in its manufacturing process. A select team of 40 artisans, each rigorously tested and qualified, assembles these vehicles.

Their meticulous approach results in a production pace significantly slower than other models, focusing on flawless assembly and attention to detail.

This painstaking process justifies the Century's estimated US$170,000 (around $280k) starting price, with its high-end GRMN concept versions expected to fetch around US$220,000 (NZ$360k).

A gamble or a calculated strategy?

Toyota's venture into the ultra-luxury segment is not without risks.

However, the company is no stranger to ambitious branding strategies, and the rich heritage of the Century provides a solid foundation for this new endeavour.

If successful, the Century brand could redefine luxury car perceptions, especially in markets traditionally dominated by European manufacturers.