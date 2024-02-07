High-performance Lexus RZ F could be on the way

Lexus is potentially shaking up the high-performance electric vehicle (EV) market, as recent overseas trademark filings suggest the Lexus RZ might soon have a new variant - the ‘RZ F’.

Speculations abound

Lexus has reportedly moved to secure the ‘Lexus RZ F’ and ‘RZ F’ trademarks in Europe and Australia.

While the company remains tight-lipped on specifics, these filings are a strong hint towards a performance-focused version.

The existing Lexus RZ 450e, the line's flagship, is equipped with a 71.4kWh battery pack. It boasts a 150kW electric motor at the front and a 107 hp 80kW motor at the rear, cumulatively delivering 230kW.

However, when compared to its potential competitors, such as the 336kW Tesla Model Y Performance and 430kW Kia EV6 GT - the RZ 450e falls short in the power stakes.

A potential RZ F model will do well to raise its game by leapfrogging its rivals in the performance department.

Lexus would need to overhaul the RZ's powertrain to accomplish this feat. This could involve replacing the current motors with significantly more powerful ones and possibly integrating a larger battery pack to ensure a substantial driving range, given the expected power increase.

Design inspiration

The RZ F may draw inspiration from the RZ450e F Sport Performance, unveiled at the recent Tokyo Auto Salon.

This 100-unit limited variant features flared wheel arches, a bold front end, and twin spoilers, adding a touch of aggressiveness to the otherwise elegant design.

While the RZ F might incorporate similar elements, it’s anticipated to strike a balance, appealing to more buyers with slightly more restrained design elements.

As expected, Lexus has kept mum on a potential RZ F model going into production, but all signs thus far point to positive developments for Lexus and RZ fans.