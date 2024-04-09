High-performance Hyundai Ioniq 5 N unleashed in New Zealand

Hyundai has officially introduced its first high-performance electric vehicle (EV), the Ioniq 5 N, to the New Zealand market.

This launch marks a significant milestone for the South Korean carmaker, showcasing a blend of innovative technology, electrification and thrilling driving dynamics.

Priced from $134,990 plus on-road costs, Hyundai hopes the Ioniq 5 N can change perceptions of electrified high-performance vehicles.

The philosophy of Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N has big potential in its segment, offering a unique combination of electrification and optimised driving dynamics.

"The Ioniq 5 N represents the culmination of years of research and development, delivering on the enjoyment factor long associated with combustion vehicles," said Hyundai New Zealand CEO, Scott Kelsey.

The vehicle embodies Hyundai N’s core principles: Everyday Sportscar, Corner Rascal and Racetrack Capability, ensuring a versatile driving experience that excels in daily usability, dynamic handling, and track performance.

Dynamic aesthetics

The Ioniq 5 N sports an N-exclusive exterior package featuring N-exclusive bumpers, 21-inch wheels and a distinctive rear spoiler, all contributing to its dynamic stance.

Hyundai says the vehicle's length, width and height have been finely tuned for performance, offering a visually striking presence that mirrors its capabilities.

Inside, the Ioniq 5 N enhances the driving experience with N Light sports seats, a semi-perforated leather steering wheel and premium materials throughout.

The focus is on providing a high-performance driving environment that remains comfortable and immersive for daily use.

Electrifying driving experience

The Ioniq 5 N's underpinnings reveal a meticulous approach to performance engineering.

The performance EV boasts 448kW and 740Nm of torque, which can be boosted to 478kW and 770Nm using the N Grin Boost feature.

This all-wheel drive powerhouse promises not just blistering straight-line speed but also an engaging drive with features like N Active Sound+ and N e-Shift, enhancing the electric driving experience.

The use of an 84kWh battery ensures a respectable range of 448km, while fast charging capabilities minimise downtime.

The vehicle's dual motor AWD system, along with advanced chassis technologies like the electronically controlled suspension and N Torque Distribution, delivers a more refined driving experience.

Hyundai has also equipped the Ioniq 5 N with a suite of novel technologies, including N Drift Optimizer, N Pedal and N Launch Control, tailored for both enthusiast road driving and track performance.

Safety features like Highway Driving Assist 2 and Remote Smart Parking Assistant 2 help add a level of safety and practicality to the vehicle.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N in New Zealand

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is available now, starting at $134,990 before on-road costs.

With the launch of the Ioniq 5 N in New Zealand, Hyundai not only expands its EV lineup but also sets new standards for its vehicles.

Offering a compelling mix of power, technology and design, the Ioniq 5 N is poised to attract both EV and performance car enthusiasts alike.