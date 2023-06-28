High-performance Hyundai Ioniq 5 N begins final testing

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has entered its final testing phase at the Nürburgring race track in Germany ahead of its world premiere in July. All eyes are on this model now as it's the first all-electric vehicle from Hyundai's high-performance 'N' division.

The Ioniq 5 N runs on the same platform as the regular Ioniq 5. But Hyundai N says it's filled the new battery electric vehicle (BEV) with more performance and technology befitting its motorsport purpose.

Although the prototype model shown came clad in camouflage, we know enough about the Ioniq 5 N to rouse excitement in even the most unforgiving EV critics. Those who long for the sound of a turbocharged four-cylinder might find solace in N Active Sound +, a unique feature that enables three different driving sound modes: Evolution, Supersonic, and Ignition.

Evolution is the tamest of the three, filling the cabin with the distinctive sound most EVs make. Supersonic, for some reason, gives off fighter jet noise. But the most interesting is Ignition, which mimics an ICE soundscape, so you feel like petrol is powering the vehicle. All sound modes use ten onboard speakers - two outside the car and eight in the cabin.

More than that, the Ioniq 5 N also features simulated gearshifts with N e-Shift. This novelty adjusts torque delivery, giving slight lurches with each upshift. Downshifts also work with Ignition mode and lets you hear the bangs that come with deceleration on an ICE Hyundai N car.

The Ioniq 5 N likely uses a similar powertrain setup as the Kia EV6 GT. If so, it could come with at least 430 kW and 739 Nm of torque. But it's also likely that this model gets slightly higher power figures.

In any case, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will debut globally this July at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England. It could hit US showrooms as early as August, with pricing expected to start at least $60,000 USD (around $98,200).