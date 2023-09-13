Here's when exactly the AA Smartfuel programme is ending

Last June, we reported that Countdown was set to terminate its partnership with AA Smartfuel by early 2024.

Now it's been confirmed that the AA Smartfuel programme will end permanently effective 11.59pm on 31 January, 2024.

What it means for customers

Over seven years of millions of discounts and rewards New Zealanders have benefitted from is about to end.

AA Smartfuel says the final date to earn and redeem discounts is 31 January, 2024, and any discounts collected in January 2024 must be redeemed by the end of that month.

For now, the programme is business as usual, and members may continue to use discounts and rewards at all participating retailiers, including BP, GAS, and Countdown.

"I would like to thank all of our cardholders for their loyalty over the last twelve years," said Scott Fitchett, Managing Director at AA Smartfuel.

"As one of New Zealand’s most popular and successful loyalty programmes, myself and the AA Smartfuel team are immensely proud that our partner village of more than 1200 retailers has helped Kiwis earn over one billion dollars in fuel discounts."

Meanwhile, Woolworths, rebranding from the Countdown name, has partnered with BP for its new Everyday Rewards programme.

The new loyalty programme will replace Onecard and begin in February. Woolworth says it will provide a “multimillion-dollar increase” in rewards.