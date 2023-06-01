Hennessey’s rorty Ford Ranger VelociRaptor: Texas tuner goes to town on pickup truck

In New Zealand, the Ford Ranger Raptor is a large ute with an excess of power from its twin-turbo petrol V6 engine (292kW/583Nm).

But in Texas, it’s simply “mid-size” and high-performance specialist Hennessey reckons it could do with a bit more grunt. So meet the Ranger VelociRaptor 500, with a package of upgrades that take it to 373kW/746Nm.

Changes for the NZ$41,000 package (which does not include the donor vehicle, of course) include a high-flow induction system, larger intercooler and engine management upgrade.

“The VelociRaptor 500 is an excellent choice for the pickup enthusiast who doesn’t need the capacity of our full-size VelociRaptor 600 F-150,” says company founder and CEO John Hennessey.

“Our 500-horsepower upgrade will noticeably improve low-end torque, and it’s got a lot more power for those who like to really push their trucks in mud, sand or on the open road.”

The exterior features new bumpers, LED off-road lights, Hennessey 18-inch wheels with 35in off-road tyres and special badging. The interior has Hennessey signature head restraints and a build number plaque.

Hennessey does not do things by halves (it makes its own hypercar, the Venom F5). The VelociRaptor 500 was developed at the company’s own headquarters and private test track, as well as “in extreme conditions both on and off-road”. It’s also a well-proven package in the Bronco VelociRaptor 500.

The company has confirmed it will start “international shipping” later this year. Whether the cost of getting a right-hand drive Raptor to Hennessey and the shipping back to NZ is rational is up to you.