Hamilton City: Young Driver training courses available for $50

Hamilton City Council, in partnership with Waikato and Waipā District Councils, has announced an innovative Young Driver training course, aimed at fostering safe driving practices among youth. This initiative, particularly targeting drivers aged 16-24, is a blend of theoretical and practical learning modules.

What the course covers

The course, designed for individuals preparing for their restricted licenses as well as those who already possess restricted or full licences, invites parents and caregivers to participate. It emphasises the importance of developing responsible driving habits and attitudes.

The curriculum includes off-road emergency braking, reversing exercises, and on-road one-on-one tuition. Additionally, it covers essential skills such as parallel parking, tyre, and basic car maintenance. Educational workshops will address critical issues such as drunk driving, distraction, intersection management, speed control, and the influence of peer pressure.

This training programme is a collaborative effort between Hamilton City Council, Waikato District Council, and Waipā District Council. It's coordinated by the Road Safety Coordinators and practically facilitated by Holden Driver Training.

Registration and costs

Interested participants are required to register and provide necessary details like contact information and dietary preferences. The course fee is a nominal $50, covering training expenses and including lunch for trainees. This fee is partially subsidised by the councils involved.

The price is particularly of note here, as these types of driving courses tend to go for $200 to $300 elsewhere.

Once registered, participants' details are forwarded to Holden Driver Training for confirmation and booking. The courses, offered several times a year, have limited spots, ensuring focused and effective training.