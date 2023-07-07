We've waited a while, but GWM has now confirmed the Tank 300 hybrid 4x4 has joined its New Zealand lineup.

The Chinese brand's Tank division focuses on genuine 4x4 off-road/adventure vehicles: the turbo-petrol hybrid powertrain is a headline for the new model, but it's also based on a hard-core ladder-frame chassis, like a Ford Ranger ute or Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

We drove the Tank back in January, at a proving ground near Melbourne. You can check out our first drive here, or watch the video below.

It's been on sale in Australia for most of 2023 already. While no specific reason was given for the delay in getting it to NZ, GWM executives did acknowledge to DRIVEN Car Guide during the January event that having a hybrid on sale that still attracted a Clean Car Discount fee (which it would have, even under the previous regime) might have been a tricky sell.

So this might be a rare case of the tougher CCD rules introduced on July 1 actually helping get a heavy 4x4 to the local market. The Tank still attracts a fee of course ($4485)... but so do many other hybrids now.

The 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain combines a 180kW/380Nm petrol engine with an electric motor that delivers another 78kW/268Nm; it's a full hybrid, meaning it is capable of driving on electric power alone for short distances. Towing capacity is 2500kg - not up with the best ute-based SUVs, but then the Tank is arguably more about off-roading.

Ground clearance of 224mm is matched to a 33deg approach angle and 34deg departure angle.

Tank 300 is being offered in two specifications: Lux and Ultra. The entry model still features the full suite of driver assist technology (including the off-road-oriented "Tank Turn") and twin 12.3in digital instrument/infotainment screens; the Ultra adds Nappa leather, larger 18in wheels, upgraded audio, automatic parking and a front differential lock with extra under-body protection for enhanced off-road ability.

The Lux starts at $56,990, the Ultra $61,990.