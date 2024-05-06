GWM Cannon Alpha: pricing confirmed for NZ's first full hybrid ute

Great Wall Motors (GWM) has officially announced the launch details for its latest model, the all-new GWM Cannon Alpha, which will soon be available as New Zealand's first full hybrid ute.

Steve Maciver, Head of Marketing and Communications for GWM Australia & New Zealand, expressed excitement about the new offering, noting that "the Cannon Alpha's sharp driveaway pricing is expected to attract considerable attention from potential ute buyers across New Zealand."

The model's pricing strategy, which we cover below, aligns with GWM's commitment to delivering value without compromising size, tech or features.

A closer look at Cannon Alpha's specs

The Cannon Alpha will have two powertrain options: a 2.0-litre turbo petrol hybrid engine and a 2.4-litre turbo diesel engine.

The hybrid powertrain delivers 255kW/648Nm while achieving a fuel consumption of 9.8L/100km. Alternatively, the diesel engine offers 135kW of power and 480Nm of torque with a slightly more efficient fuel consumption rate of 8.9L/100km.

Both units send power to the wheels through a GWM-developed 9-speed automatic transmission featuring a torque-on-demand (TOD) four-wheel drive system. A Borg Warner transfer case enhances this system, significantly boosting torque output in low-range scenarios.

The GWM Cannon Alpha measures 5445mm in length, 1991mm in width, and 1924mm in height, positioning it between midsize dual cab utes and full-size American models.

In terms of utility, the Cannon Alpha gets a 3500kg braked towing capacity and up to 821kg of payload capacity. It also includes cargo features like a spray-on tray liner and a 60/40 split tailgate for easy access to the tray.

Standard features include a pair of 12.3-inch screens for the driver's display and infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 360-degree camera.

The top-spec hybrid model adds a head-up display (HUD), heated steering wheel, ambient lighting, a 10-speaker audio system and more.

New Zealand pricing and availability

The all-new GWM Cannon Alpha is arriving soon in New Zealand, and local dealers are already receiving enquiries about the vehicle.

GWM has confirmed three variants: Lux Turbo Diesel, Ultra Turbo Diesel, and Ultra Hybrid. The RRP includes GST and ORC and starts at $54,990 for the mid-spec model.

The full hybrid model starts at $68,990, positioning it as a premium but accessible option for those seeking performance and efficiency in one package.