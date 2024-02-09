Gunther Werks Porsche 911 restomod up for auction again

A high-value Porsche 911 restomod by California-based Gunther Werks, specifically the '400 R Chelsea Grey Commission,' will be up for auction again after failing to sell last year on the US auction site Bring A Trailer.

This 1996 model showcases the enduring allure of the Porsche 911, a vehicle almost synonymous with quality and performance.

The Chelsea Grey Commission is a prime example of how a classic can be transformed into something even more attractive.

Blending classic and modern

The Chelsea Grey Commission beautifully merges the classic Porsche 911 design with contemporary enhancements. Debuting at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering in 2018, this car is one of just 25 examples featuring the 'Sport Touring' package.

It boasts visually striking features like flared wheel arches, a large ducktail spoiler, and red Porsche decals. The 18-inch bronze-painted forged aluminium wheels enhance its elegance, making it a true collector's piece.

Matching interior

The interior of the Chelsea Grey Commission is just as impressive as its exterior.

The cabin features extensive use of carbon fibre, complementing the luxurious red leather that adorns the bucket seats, dashboard, and door panels.

This blend of materials enhances the vehicle's sportiness and luxury, further accentuated by the Alcantara headliner.

Power and performance

Under the hood, this 911 is equipped with a naturally aspirated, air-cooled 4.0-litre flat-six engine, built by Rothsport Racing.

It delivers over 300kW and 400Nm of torque, capable of accelerating from 0-96km/h in under four seconds. This power is paired with a Getrag G50 6-speed manual transmission, ensuring a thrilling driving experience.

The value of exclusivity

The Gunther Werks 400R Chelsea Grey Commission is a benchmark in the world of restomodded Porsches.

With a price tag expected to reach between US$1 million and $1.3 million (around NZ$1.64 million to $2.13 million) at RM Sotheby’s Miami auction, the Chelsea Grey Commission is a prized asset for Porsche collectors.

But will it sell this time?​