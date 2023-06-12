GM will switch to Tesla charging standard in 2024

General Motors and Tesla are working together to let GM EVs use Tesla's massive Supercharger network beginning in 2024. As the largest automobile manufacturer in the United States, GM is in a unique position to crown Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) as the top charging infrastructure in the continent.

GM and its battery electric vehicles (BEVs) have been using the Combined Charging System (CCS). Top global brands, including BMW, Honda, and Volkswagen, continue to use the charging standard in their vehicles.

With GM CEO Mary Barra announcing the plan on Elon Musk's Twitter last week, it appears the company is going full steam ahead with the switch. Barra said its vehicles gain access to over 12,000 chargers, with GM also adopting Tesla's connector technology.

In addition, GM says it will begin building NACS technology into its vehicles in 2025. In the meantime, the company will allow current GM EV owners in the US to access adapters for NACS chargers.

In May, Ford made a similar decision to abandon CCS and switch to NACS as soon as next year. According to Tesla's website, 12 Superchargers are available in New Zealand, all compatible with CCS. But there's no word on whether more chargers will be in store for the country anytime soon.