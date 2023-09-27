Giltrap Supercar Show goes from zero to $200,000 to benefit Starship Foundation

This month's Starship Supercar show (16-17 September) raised over $200,000 for the Starship Foundation, which will benefit its child health services including Starship Hospital and the National Air Ambulance Service.

Supercar Show is hold across four levels of the Giltrap Group headquarters in Auckland.

This was the first Supercar Show since 2021, held over four levels of Giltrap Group headquarters in ther GNR119 building on Auckland's Great North Road.

Close to $100 million worth of exotic machinery was on show across four floors, many rare cars loaned by private owners from around the country.

Michael Giltrap, joint managing director Giltrap Group, singles out this contribution as the reason for the show’s success: “It is all down to the quality of cars, and this couldn’t happen without the owners who share their hugely valuable cars without hesitation. We are exceptionally grateful for their generosity.”

The 2023 show was double the length, but still sold out three days prior to the event.

Donations are still coming in, but the total raised for the Starship Foundation has already passed the $200,000 mark.

“This absolutely phenomenal contribution will help our national children’s hospital bring world-class healthcare to Starship children across the country," says Starship Foundation chief executive, Joanna Simon.

"A huge thank you to our incredible partner, the Giltrap Group, who has supported the Starship Foundation for over two decades, the supercar owners who contributed their beautiful cars, the volunteers who ensured everything ran smoothly and every single person who purchased a ticket.

"We are truly astounded by your passion, commitment and effort – all in aid of Starship children and their whānau.”

Along with the Supercars, this year’s show also featured three New Zealand vehicle launches. The Lotus Eletre, Polestar 3 and Corvette Z06 were all officially unveiled for the first time in this country.

“This was a celebration of amazing cars in support of a great cause, and it has exceeded our expectations.” says Michael Giltrap, “Along with the individual car owners, we also get great support from across the NZ automotive industry. Everyone really does come together to make sure we have the best possible collection of supercars.”

The company says planning is already underway for the 2025 Starship Supercar Show.