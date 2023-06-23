Future Kia EVs to incorporate 10 key 'sustainability items'

Kia has been a step ahead in the electric vehicle (EV) race as of late, coming out with acclaimed models like the Niro and EV6. Now with the upcoming EV9, Kia is upping the ante once again.

It has everything to do with the South Korean automaker's list of "10 must-have sustainability items" for the EV9 and other future models. As part of its Design Sustainability Strategy, the list includes cutting-edge, eco-friendly materials.

For example, Kia EV interiors will use bioplastics sourced from vegetable oils, corn extract, sawdust and sugar cane. Similarly, the EV9's door garnishes leverage post-consumer material (PCM) plastic to help conserve new plastics.

Kia is also replacing leather in some applications with bio polyurethane (PU), which provides a sustainable yet comfortable seating experience. The EV9 also uses recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) fabric to cover exposed surfaces within the car. In addition, the EV9 uses recycled PET carpeting sourced from recycled fishing nets.

Bio PU foam is another sustainable material Kia uses for headrests, providing "excellent durability and compression."

Meanwhile, the door switch panels use bio paint derived from rapeseed oil. The rest of the interior uses BTX-free paint, which means the inside is free of benzene, toluene, and xylene.

Rounding out the list are recycled PET yarn and felt, which are present in the cabin and luggage board, respectively.

All these sustainable materials help make the Kia EV9 one of the most compelling options for environmentally conscious car buyers. But it won't stop there for Kia, as these materials will be present in the more than half a dozen new EVs it's launching in the next several years.