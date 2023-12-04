Fully electric Abarth 500e on sale in New Zealand this month: let's make some noise

Abarth's first-ever fully electric car, the 500e, will be launched in New Zealand this month. It's the performance version of the Fiat 500e hatchback, and of course part of a long tradition of slightly unhinged Abarth 500 models.

Acid Green is a special colour for the limited edition Abarth 500e Scorpionissima.

Abarth says the move to pure-electric power brings improved weight distribution and superior torque, making this new model "arguably more enjoyable than its petrol-powered equivalent".

The 42kWh battery is carried over from the standard 500e, but the front-mounted electric motor has been uprated to 114kW/235Nm (standard car 87kW/220Nm).

The extra grunt does bring some opportunity cost in terms of range: it's dropped from 320km to just 253km in the Abarth. Maximum charge rate is also just 85kW, also Abarth says that allows users to put enough for a daily 40km commute into the car in 5 minutes.

More power, less range (of course!) than standard 500e.

Abarths are famous for their raucous exhaust noise. The "Abarth Sound Generator" is standard; the company says it reproduces the "sound of an Abarth petrol engine inspired by the famous Record Monza exhaust".

The limited edition Scorpionissima is priced from $76,990, while the standard Abarth 500e is $74,990.

Scorpionissima also brings two distinct exterior colours: Acid Green and Poison Blue. Both colours have Abarth decals applied to the side profile of the car.

Abarth 500e: delight is in the detail.

There are also dedicated 18in diamond-cut titanium grey alloy wheels, an Alcantara interior and racing-style steering wheel. The sport seats with integrated headrest feature Acid Green or Poison Blue double stitching.

The standard Abarth 500e comes in three colours: Antidote White, Venom Black, and Adrenaline Red.