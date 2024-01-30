Ford's first 2024 Mustang Dark Horse completes auction run

Earlier this month, we reported that the first-ever example of the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse was up for auction.

The new pony car indeed went under the hammer at the recent Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction, fetching nearly six times its base price. This remarkable auction raised a substantial US$350,000 (around NZ$570k).

The auction's proceeds were dedicated entirely to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), showcasing Ford's commitment to charitable causes​​.

Unleashing the Dark Horse

The Mustang Dark Horse stands out with its Blue Ember Metallic exterior, accent stripes, and an Appearance package that includes a contrasting black roof and Notorious Blue brake callipers​​.

Its interior boasts a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.2-inch infotainment system, complemented by black Recaro seats with blue accents, ensuring a combination of luxury and performance.

Performance-wise, the Dark Horse is equipped with a 5.0-litre Coyote V8 engine, delivering 373 kW and 566 Nm of torque. All that power reaches the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.

Performance and charity

The sale of VIN 001 vehicles for charity is a longstanding tradition at Ford, and the Mustang Dark Horse is no exception.

This particular next-gen Mustang comes with the Handling package, including a retuned suspension, magnetic dampers, and 19-inch wheels with a dark finish, as well as front tow hooks and a rear spoiler with a Gurney flap​​.

Ford's dedication to charity through such auctions shows their commitment to social causes, with the JDRF being a prime beneficiary.

The organization is at the forefront of Type 1 diabetes research, aiming to find a cure and improve lives​​.