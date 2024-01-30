Ford's first 2024 Mustang Dark Horse completes auction run

Earlier this month, we reported that the first-ever example of the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse was up for auction.
The new pony car indeed went under the hammer at the recent Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction, fetching nearly six times its base price. This remarkable auction raised a substantial US$350,000 (around NZ$570k).
The auction's proceeds were dedicated entirely to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), showcasing Ford's commitment to charitable causes.
Unleashing the Dark Horse
The Mustang Dark Horse stands out with its Blue Ember Metallic exterior, accent stripes, and an Appearance package that includes a contrasting black roof and Notorious Blue brake callipers.
Its interior boasts a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.2-inch infotainment system, complemented by black Recaro seats with blue accents, ensuring a combination of luxury and performance.
Performance-wise, the Dark Horse is equipped with a 5.0-litre Coyote V8 engine, delivering 373 kW and 566 Nm of torque. All that power reaches the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.
Performance and charity
The sale of VIN 001 vehicles for charity is a longstanding tradition at Ford, and the Mustang Dark Horse is no exception.
This particular next-gen Mustang comes with the Handling package, including a retuned suspension, magnetic dampers, and 19-inch wheels with a dark finish, as well as front tow hooks and a rear spoiler with a Gurney flap.
Ford's dedication to charity through such auctions shows their commitment to social causes, with the JDRF being a prime beneficiary.
The organization is at the forefront of Type 1 diabetes research, aiming to find a cure and improve lives.