Ford SuperVan 4.2 set to electrify Bathurst 12 Hour

Ford's electrifying E-Transit SuperVan 4.2 is set to make a groundbreaking appearance at Australia's Mount Panorama circuit during the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour race weekend from 16-18 February.

This event marks the vehicle's first appearance in Australia, more than fifty years after the debut of the original SuperVan.

The original Ford SuperVan in 1971.

Piloted by renowned French racing driver Romain Dumas, the all-electric SuperVan 4.2 will showcase its prowess around the legendary Mount Panorama circuit through a series of dynamic demonstrations.

A blend of speed and innovation

The SuperVan 4.2, renowned for its performance at the Pikes Peak International Hillclimb in the USA, brings to Bathurst a combination of cutting-edge performance and Ford's advanced electric vehicle (EV) technology.

Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance Motorsports, highlights the vehicle's capabilities, stating, "SuperVan 4.2 will take on the challenge of Mount Panorama in the same configuration it raced in at Pikes Peak - as the ultimate expression of what is possible with electric performance and Ford’s EV technology."

Connecting with fans

In addition to the high-speed demonstration runs, the SuperVan will be on public display throughout the Bathurst ‘SuperFest’ week, offering Australian racing fans their first opportunity to witness the latest iteration of this iconic concept.

Dumas expressed his excitement for the event: “For any racing driver, Bathurst is a unique and exhilarating challenge and I can’t wait to give the Australian fans a show they will hopefully never forget.”

A legacy of high performance

The SuperVan 4.2 boasts a formidable track record. With 1043kW being delivered to all four wheels, it finished second outright and first in class at Pikes Peak, shattering the class record.

Key upgrades since its initial reveal as SuperVan 4.0 include a weight reduction of almost 400kg, enhanced battery and electric motors, and a new aerodynamic package capable of generating two tonnes of downforce at 240km/h.

Celebrating a historic nameplate

The Ford SuperVan 2 in 1984.

The appearance of the SuperVan 4.2 at Bathurst marks a historic moment for the famous Ford SuperVan nameplate, which has captivated racing fans worldwide for over five decades.

Starting with the SuperVan 1 in 1971 and followed by the SuperVan 2 in 1984, each iteration has pushed the boundaries of performance and innovation, leading up to the all-electric powerhouse that is SuperVan 4.2.