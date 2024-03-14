Ford Ranger Tremor revealed for NZ: it's like a Wildtrak X on a budget

Ford New Zealand has introduced a limited-edition version of the Ranger called Tremor - a name familiar from Europe and the US.

Extra ride height and wider track compared to standard biturbo Rangers.

For NZ, Tremor is essentially a more affordable version of the Wildtrak X (also offered as a limited-edition last year). Like the Wildtrak X, it picks up the standard 154kW/500Nm 2.0-litre biturbo-diesel engine, but pairs it with the more versatile automatic 4WD system from the Ranger V6 models.

Also like Wildtrak X, the suspension takes inspiration from the Raptor, with a 24mm increase in ride height, 30mm-wider track, Bilstein Position-Sensitive Dampers and General Grabber AT3 tyres with white lettering, mounted on 17-inch Asphalt Black machine-faced alloy rims.

Trail Turn Assist, introduced on Raptor and also used for Wildtrak X, is standard. The system brakes the inside wheel when negotiating tight bends in off-road conditions below 19km/h, reducing the vehicle’s turning radius by up to 25 per cent to help navigate around obstacles.

Water-resistant fabrics and heavy-duty floor coverings feature inside.

“Tremor is aimed at customers who require enhanced on and off road comfort while retaining 3.5-tonne towing capability. It's customised off the shelf for any adventure,” says David Herbert, marketing manager at Ford NZ.

Where Tremor differs most from Wildtrak X is in its less luxurious, more practical specification.

It wears a black honeycomb front grille, unique Bolder Grey exterior details for the lower sections of the front bumper and H-bar, fender vents, mirror caps, door handles, and rear bumper.

The extended wheelarch mouldings are also in Bolder Grey. There's a "Tremor" badge on the rear tailgate and decals on the sides.

One special detail is the use of the black Ford Oval on the front grille and tailgate – a treatment shared only with the Raptor.

Ranger Tremor is also available in Conquer Grey – a colour option which was previously limited to the Raptor.

In the cabin, durability is the theme: the seats are trimmed in water-resistant black vinyl with Medium Dark Urban Grey stitching. The front seats incorporate the Tremor logo, embroidered in orange on the seatbacks.

In place of traditional carpets, vinyl flooring provides a practical touch that helps with cleaning. The standard fitment of the roof-mounted auxiliary switches allows fitment of the powered accessories when required.

Tremor is on sale now at $74,990- $6k less than the Wildtrak X when it was offered in 2023.