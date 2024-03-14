Ford Ranger Tremor revealed for NZ: it's like a Wildtrak X on a budget

Ford New Zealand has introduced a limited-edition version of the Ranger called Tremor - a name familiar from Europe and the US.
For NZ, Tremor is essentially a more affordable version of the Wildtrak X (also offered as a limited-edition last year). Like the Wildtrak X, it picks up the standard 154kW/500Nm 2.0-litre biturbo-diesel engine, but pairs it with the more versatile automatic 4WD system from the Ranger V6 models.
Also like Wildtrak X, the suspension takes inspiration from the Raptor, with a 24mm increase in ride height, 30mm-wider track, Bilstein Position-Sensitive Dampers and General Grabber AT3 tyres with white lettering, mounted on 17-inch Asphalt Black machine-faced alloy rims.
Trail Turn Assist, introduced on Raptor and also used for Wildtrak X, is standard. The system brakes the inside wheel when negotiating tight bends in off-road conditions below 19km/h, reducing the vehicle’s turning radius by up to 25 per cent to help navigate around obstacles.
“Tremor is aimed at customers who require enhanced on and off road comfort while retaining 3.5-tonne towing capability. It's customised off the shelf for any adventure,” says David Herbert, marketing manager at Ford NZ.
Where Tremor differs most from Wildtrak X is in its less luxurious, more practical specification.
It wears a black honeycomb front grille, unique Bolder Grey exterior details for the lower sections of the front bumper and H-bar, fender vents, mirror caps, door handles, and rear bumper.
The extended wheelarch mouldings are also in Bolder Grey. There's a "Tremor" badge on the rear tailgate and decals on the sides.
One special detail is the use of the black Ford Oval on the front grille and tailgate – a treatment shared only with the Raptor.
Ranger Tremor is also available in Conquer Grey – a colour option which was previously limited to the Raptor.
In the cabin, durability is the theme: the seats are trimmed in water-resistant black vinyl with Medium Dark Urban Grey stitching. The front seats incorporate the Tremor logo, embroidered in orange on the seatbacks.
In place of traditional carpets, vinyl flooring provides a practical touch that helps with cleaning. The standard fitment of the roof-mounted auxiliary switches allows fitment of the powered accessories when required.
Tremor is on sale now at $74,990- $6k less than the Wildtrak X when it was offered in 2023.