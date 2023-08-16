The Ford Ranger is a ute unlike any other.

And we're not just talking about the standard model you see plying local roads everywhere you look - no, we're referring to the newly available FG-P tactical ute.

Offered by Ford Global Fleet Sales, FG-P is a hardcore tactical version of the next-generation Ranger launched in New Zealand last year. It aims to assist military and other high-risk personnel during clandestine operations.

Ford Ranger FG-P specs and features

FG-P keeps much of what has made Ranger an attractive ute, levelling things up with heavy-duty wraparound bull bars, a roof rack, and camouflage-ready colour options.

FG-P Blackout System

Any light tactical vehicle worth its salt offers ample protection for its occupants. With FG-P, that starts with "Black Out," a switch that activates a series of control modules designed to turn off exterior and interior light sources as the vehicle enters sleep mode.

Black Out mode also turns off the horn and warning chimes while keeping on critical systems such as the HVAC, power steering, airbags, ABS, and ESP. Military customers can opt for additional convoy and infrared lights for added convenience.

FG-P Silent Mode

FG-P not only turns practically invisible, it can also become whisper-quiet thanks to "Silent Mode." This feature turns off the internal combustion engine (ICE) to minimize sound and heat signatures, helping the ute avoid enemy detection.

Silent Mode is available when FG-P is at a complete stop with the gearbox set to neutral. A small electric motor then takes over to propel the tactical vehicle at speeds of up to 20 km/h, but Ford says it can augment the speed and increase range by adding a more capable battery pack.

FG-P can run on pure electric power for up to 30 km, with a 2 km range being the minimum available option.

Increased GVM and enhanced suspension

Tactical utes must stay ready to carry any load thrown at them, so Ford has upgraded FG-P with a gross vehicle mass (GVM) of 3,500 kg. By contrast, Ranger Wildtrak has a GVM of 3,060 kg.

FG-P also features a heavy-duty suspension system composed of twin tube foam cell dampers for the front and rear, with the latter also getting a multi-leaf spring setup. Heavy-duty rubber and polyurethane bushes provide additonal stability.

FG-P Jet Fuel Conversion

Perhaps the most radical feature found on FG-P is its fuelling capabilities. With the JP8 fuel conversion, FG-P can run on jet fuel and all grades of diesel. This upgrade involves Ford removing the catalytic converter and replacing it with non-catalytic muffler.

FG-P will also have a blocked EGR valve to prevent return exhaust from entering the EGR cooler. Plus, software updates will recalibrate the ECU and deactivate the EGR sensor while deleting error codes that may appear due to the EGR valve blockage.

Ford Ranger FG-P pricing and availability

While Ford does not release prices for its specialist vehicles, we reckon the cheapest FG-P starts well above the most expensive Ranger in New Zealand, the Platinum model available from $88,490.

We also assume Ford Global Fleet Sales can deliver FG-P nearly anywhere in the world to customers that require it, though we have yet to see an example in the metal.