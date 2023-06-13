Ford opens EV plant in Germany, to produce 250,000 units by 2026

Ford has opened its first carbon-neutral assembly facility in Cologne, Germany. The new plant will reportedly have a singular focus on producing battery electric vehicles (BEVs), such as the Volkswagen-based Explorer EV.

Dubbed the Cologne Electric Vehicle Center, the newly opened facility finds itself situated in a historic environment. It shares real estate with Ford's Cologne Body & Assembly, a nearly century-old plant that has manufactured over 18 million units of everything from the Model A to the Fiesta.

“Opening the Cologne EV Center is the start of a new generation of clean manufacturing and electric vehicles in Europe... This facility will now be one of the most efficient and environmentally responsible plants in the entire industry. I am thrilled to continue working toward a zero emissions future for our children and grandchildren, " said Bill Ford, Ford Executive Chairman.

Ford invested $2 billion USD (around $3.27 billion NZD) into the 125-hectare site, commissioning a new EV production line, battery assembly facility, and cutting-edge tooling.

The American automaker plans to make north of 250,000 EVs per year at its new plant by 2026. As of this writing, the only confirmed models to come out of the facility are the aforementioned Explorer EV and a yet unnamed "sports crossover." It remains unclear whether the new plant will produce existing electric Ford models such as the Mustang Mach-E.

Ford has also ensured the Cologne EV Center will use only carbon-neutral energy, signing agreements with a heat incineration plant and sourcing renewable electricity from certified renewable biomethane. It will reportedly offset any remaining carbon emissions.

The Cologne EV Center signals the start of a new era for Ford in Europe.

In addition, Ford assures workers it will use advanced machines to increase efficiency and decrease overall workload. It will do this through nascent technologies, including collaborative robots and augmented reality. The first all-electric Ford Explorer will leave the factory floor before the end of 2023.